(The Daily Dish) Football is starting up again and Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council has the perfect game food idea! Not only is it a perfect game food idea, but these Beef Burnt Ends Stuffed Potato Skins are also a fantastic appetizer or meal!

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 6 medium russet potatoes
  • 1/4 cup butter, softened
  • 2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded
  • 2 cups sour cream, divided
  • 1 lb. beef burnt ends, chopped
  • 1/2 cup green onion, chopped
  • 1/4 cup cilantro, chopped (optional)
  • 1/4 cup fresh salsa or pico de gallo (optional)
  • Salt and Pepper, to taste

Directions:

  • Heat oven to 400 degrees.
  • Drizzle canola oil on potatoes and sprinkle with salt.
  • Place potatoes on the center rack in the oven.
  • Bake for 1 hour or until done (insert a knife into the potato to check for doneness).
  • Let potatoes cool slightly to handle. Cut potatoes (lengthwise) in half. Gently scoop out some of the insides of the potato and place it in a large bowl. Add butter. Mash with a potato masher.
  • Mix in cheese, 1 cup of sour cream, salt, and pepper.
  • Stuff mixture into potato skins.
  • Place on a greased baking sheet.
  • Divide the beef burnt ends on top of each potato in half.
  • Cover with foil and heat in a 350-degree oven for 12-15 minutes or until cheese has melted.
  • Top each potato half with remaining sour cream, cilantro, and salsa or pico de gallo, if using.
  • Serve immediately.

Print this recipe for your records at home and then head on over to the Utah Beef Council website for additional crowd-pleasing recipes!

*Sponsored Content.