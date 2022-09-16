(The Daily Dish) Football is starting up again and Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council has the perfect game food idea! Not only is it a perfect game food idea, but these Beef Burnt Ends Stuffed Potato Skins are also a fantastic appetizer or meal!
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons canola oil
- 6 medium russet potatoes
- 1/4 cup butter, softened
- 2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded
- 2 cups sour cream, divided
- 1 lb. beef burnt ends, chopped
- 1/2 cup green onion, chopped
- 1/4 cup cilantro, chopped (optional)
- 1/4 cup fresh salsa or pico de gallo (optional)
- Salt and Pepper, to taste
Directions:
- Heat oven to 400 degrees.
- Drizzle canola oil on potatoes and sprinkle with salt.
- Place potatoes on the center rack in the oven.
- Bake for 1 hour or until done (insert a knife into the potato to check for doneness).
- Let potatoes cool slightly to handle. Cut potatoes (lengthwise) in half. Gently scoop out some of the insides of the potato and place it in a large bowl. Add butter. Mash with a potato masher.
- Mix in cheese, 1 cup of sour cream, salt, and pepper.
- Stuff mixture into potato skins.
- Place on a greased baking sheet.
- Divide the beef burnt ends on top of each potato in half.
- Cover with foil and heat in a 350-degree oven for 12-15 minutes or until cheese has melted.
- Top each potato half with remaining sour cream, cilantro, and salsa or pico de gallo, if using.
- Serve immediately.
*Sponsored Content.