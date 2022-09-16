(The Daily Dish) Football is starting up again and Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council has the perfect game food idea! Not only is it a perfect game food idea, but these Beef Burnt Ends Stuffed Potato Skins are also a fantastic appetizer or meal!

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons canola oil

6 medium russet potatoes

1/4 cup butter, softened

2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded

2 cups sour cream, divided

1 lb. beef burnt ends, chopped

1/2 cup green onion, chopped

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped (optional)

1/4 cup fresh salsa or pico de gallo (optional)

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Directions:

Heat oven to 400 degrees.

Drizzle canola oil on potatoes and sprinkle with salt.

Place potatoes on the center rack in the oven.

Bake for 1 hour or until done (insert a knife into the potato to check for doneness).

Let potatoes cool slightly to handle. Cut potatoes (lengthwise) in half. Gently scoop out some of the insides of the potato and place it in a large bowl. Add butter. Mash with a potato masher.

Mix in cheese, 1 cup of sour cream, salt, and pepper.

Stuff mixture into potato skins.

Place on a greased baking sheet.

Divide the beef burnt ends on top of each potato in half.

Cover with foil and heat in a 350-degree oven for 12-15 minutes or until cheese has melted.

Top each potato half with remaining sour cream, cilantro, and salsa or pico de gallo, if using.

Serve immediately.

Print this recipe for your records at home and then head on over to the Utah Beef Council website for additional crowd-pleasing recipes!

*Sponsored Content.