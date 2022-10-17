(The Daily Dish) Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council is in the kitchen cooking up a dish that is perfect for today because it’s National Pasta Day and you’re going to love this dish – Beef Bolognese over Rotini Pasta!!

Ingredients:

16 oz. rotini pasta

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 lb. ground beef or sirloin

1 large onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, chopped

One 28oz can of crushed tomatoes

1/2 cup dry red wine, divided

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried basil

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/4 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil leaves

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Directions:

Cook pasta according to package directions.

Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a Dutch oven or large pan over medium heat.

Add ground beef or sirloin with salt and pepper.

Cook, while breaking up meat, until browned.

Drain. Add the onions, and sauté until lightly golden, 2 to 3 minutes.

Add the garlic and sauté another minute.

Add the tomatoes, wine, oregano, basil, and red pepper flakes. Bring to a boil.

Reduce the heat to low and cook for 15 minutes.

Add cream; cook another 1-2 minutes.

For serving, scoop desired amount of sauce over the rotini pasta.

Top with Parmesan and basil leaves, for garnish.

*Sponsored Content.