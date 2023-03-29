SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Chili is always a good idea to warm up, make the house smell good and is a hearty meal that is a crowd pleaser! Put out a toppings bar for fun!
Jennifer Burns (@JBcookinghost) shared this delicious recipe from the Utah Beef Council for us all to enjoy.
Beef and Three Bean Chili
2 tablespoons canola or olive oil
1 large yellow or white onion, chopped
1 green bell pepper, seeds removed, diced
4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
3 tablespoons chili powder
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon oregano
2 pounds lean ground beef
1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes
1 (14-ounce) can tomato sauce
1 (15-ounce) can white beans, drained and rinsed
1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed
1 (15-ounce) can pinto beans, drained and rinsed
Salt and Pepper, to taste
Suggested Toppings:
Shredded cheddar cheese
Thinly sliced scallions
Sour cream
Tortilla strips
Jalapeno slices
Preparation:
Heat the oil in a Dutch oven or soup pot over medium heat. Add the onions, bell pepper, salt and pepper; sauté for 4-5 minutes. Add the garlic, chili powder, cumin and oregano; cook an additional 2-3 minutes. Push the onion mixture to the sides of the pan. Add the ground beef with additional salt and pepper. Cook, while breaking down with a wooden spoon and browned. Drain any excess grease.
Add the diced tomatoes with their juices, tomato sauce and beans to the pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer for 25-30 minutes. Taste; add additional salt and pepper, if needed. Serve with desired toppings.
For more beefy recipes, visit The Utah Beef Council online.
Sponsored by Utah Beef Council.