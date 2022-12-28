Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Jennifer Burns with The Utah Beef Council is in the kitchen showing another recipe. This one is a scrumptious snack you can make for your New Year’s eve get-together with family and friends!
Ingredients:
- 1/2-pound Ground Beef
- 36 to 40 small button or cremini mushrooms (1-1/2 to 2-inch diameter)
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/3 cup crumbled blue cheese
- 1/4 cup soft whole wheat breadcrumbs
- 3 tablespoons minced chives
- 1/2 teaspoon steak seasoning blend
- Minced fresh chives (optional)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375°F. Remove and reserve stems from mushrooms. Season mushroom caps with salt; set aside. Mince stems to yield 1/2 cup; discard remaining stems.
- Combine Ground Beef, minced stems, blue cheese, breadcrumbs, 3 tablespoons chives and steak seasoning. Spoon beef mixture evenly into mushrooms.
- Cook’s Tip: To make soft breadcrumbs, place torn bread in food processor or blender container. Cover: pulse on and off, to form fine crumbs. One-half slice makes about 1/4 cup crumbs.
- Place stuffed mushrooms on rack in broiler pan. Bake in 375°F oven 15 to 20 minutes. Sprinkle with additional chives, if desired.
- Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160ºF. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
Print this recipe to make for all of your family parties or you can visit the Utah Beef Council website for more recipes!
*Sponsored Content.