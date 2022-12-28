Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Jennifer Burns with The Utah Beef Council is in the kitchen showing another recipe. This one is a scrumptious snack you can make for your New Year’s eve get-together with family and friends!

Ingredients:

1/2-pound Ground Beef

36 to 40 small button or cremini mushrooms (1-1/2 to 2-inch diameter)

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup crumbled blue cheese

1/4 cup soft whole wheat breadcrumbs

3 tablespoons minced chives

1/2 teaspoon steak seasoning blend

Minced fresh chives (optional)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Remove and reserve stems from mushrooms. Season mushroom caps with salt; set aside. Mince stems to yield 1/2 cup; discard remaining stems.

Combine Ground Beef, minced stems, blue cheese, breadcrumbs, 3 tablespoons chives and steak seasoning. Spoon beef mixture evenly into mushrooms.

Cook’s Tip : To make soft breadcrumbs, place torn bread in food processor or blender container. Cover: pulse on and off, to form fine crumbs. One-half slice makes about 1/4 cup crumbs.

: To make soft breadcrumbs, place torn bread in food processor or blender container. Cover: pulse on and off, to form fine crumbs. One-half slice makes about 1/4 cup crumbs. Place stuffed mushrooms on rack in broiler pan. Bake in 375°F oven 15 to 20 minutes. Sprinkle with additional chives, if desired.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160ºF. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Print this recipe to make for all of your family parties or you can visit the Utah Beef Council website for more recipes!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

*Sponsored Content.