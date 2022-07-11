(The Daily Dish) Jennifer with Utah beef Council is cooking up a healthy and amazing pasta dish. Super Easy and it won’t break the bank, something we all need these days!

Ingredients:

1 pound Ground Beef

3 cups uncooked bow tie pasta

1-pound fresh asparagus, cut into 1-inch pieces

3 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 cup minced shallots (about 2 large)

2 or 3 cloves garlic, minced

Salt and pepper

1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese (optional)

Directions:

Cook pasta in boiling salted water for 10 minutes or until almost tender. Add asparagus; continue cooking for 3 to 4 minutes or until pasta and asparagus are tender. Drain well.

Meanwhile, heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet with a slotted spoon; pour off drippings.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

Heat oil in the same skillet over medium heat until hot. Add shallots and garlic; cook 3 to 4 minutes or until tender, stirring frequently. Remove from heat. Add beef; toss to mix. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.

Combine beef mixture with pasta and asparagus in a large bowl; toss well. Sprinkle with cheese, if desired.

Print this recipe for your records at home HERE, then head on over to the Utah Beef Council website for more tips, tricks and recipes!

*Sponsored Content.