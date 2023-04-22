FARMINGTON, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Utahns know a thing or two about emergency preparedness – Utahns like to be prepared! The Be Prepared Expo is coming up June 2-3, 2023 in Farmington – it’s one of the biggest emergency preparedness expos in the country.

Chris Turpin, Director of Be Prepared Expo, says the event will have more vendors and exhibitors than ever before, including preparedness demonstrations and classes, as well as contests and giveaways. The expo is a great event for preppers – anyone who likes to be prepared for emergencies; people interested in food storage; and people interested in off-the-grid living and outdoor enthusiasts.

Turpin says the Be Prepared Expo is a great place to “Show. Educate. Sell.”

Be Prepared Expo

June 2nd and 3rd, 2023 – Legacy Event Center – 151 So. 1100 W., Farmington, Ut

Visit BePreparedExpo.com for all the details of the event.

Sponsored by Be Prepared Expo.