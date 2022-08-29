(The Daily Dish) Jennifer and Jacob with Utah Beef Council are with us to help finish up celebrating National Sandwich Month with this recipe for BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwiches with Coleslaw!!

Ingredients:

1 lb. beef brisket, cooked, shredded, or chopped

1 cup BBQ sauce

1 bag (14 ounces) shredded coleslaw or

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons sugar

1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon white vinegar

4 hoagies or hamburger buns

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Directions:

Heat the brisket and BBQ sauce in a saucepan over medium for 4-5 minutes; stir frequently.

In a large mixing bowl, add the mayonnaise, sugar, lemon juice, white vinegar, salt, and pepper to a large mixing.

Whisk together until fully combined. Add in the coleslaw mix. Stir well to combine.

For best flavor, refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving.

To serve, divide the BBQ beef brisket onto the hoagies or rolls.

Top with coleslaw. Serve immediately.

ENJOY!

