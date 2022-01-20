(The Daily Dish) The world’s most famous love story is here for Valentine’s Day and you’re invited to attend one of the 8 Performances of Michael Smuin’s Romeo + Juliet featuring the Ballet West Orchestra!

After 25 years, Michael Smuin’s Romeo and Juliet makes a glorious return to Ballet West! Sweeping and energetic, Smuin’s version captures William Shakespeare’s humor, drama, and heartache. It is carried by Sergei Prokofiev’s dramatic score that tells Bard’s story about two star-crossed lovers, caught in their families’ feuds. Ballet West is back to life with live music, featuring the Ballet West Orchestra!

Ballet West boasts a rich and varied repertoire, elegant and versatile artists, and an American style and legacy that is as dynamic, expansive, and unexpected as the Rocky Mountain region it represents. Ballet West has toured the world several times over, presenting the very best in American classical ballet.

Ballet West was established by William F. Christensen, the company’s first artistic director, in Salt Lake City in 1963. Before founding Ballet West, Christensen, along with his brothers Lew and Harold, made history by establishing the oldest ballet company in the western United States – the San Francisco Ballet, where he created the first full-length American productions of Coppélia, Swan Lake, and The Nutcracker.

With 36 company members, 16-second company members, and a thriving Academy, Ballet West ranks among the top professional ballet companies in America. Since its inception, the Company has had five artistic directors – its founder Willam Christensen, Bruce Marks, John Hart, Jonas Kåge, and, currently, Adam Sklute.

Since 2007, Sklute has further energized and expanded Ballet West’s remarkable repertoire with works by the most renowned choreographers of today such as Jiri Kylan, Mark Morris, Twyla Tharp, and Stanton Welch. Sklute continues to strengthen Ballet West’s heritage by introducing new creations by local, national, and international choreographers. With its eclectic and ever-expanding outlook, Ballet West is truly an American pioneer in the world of dance.

“A celebration of youthful passion.” – The New York Times

You can purchase your tickets for Romeo + Juliet online for performances at Capitol Theatre beginning on February 11th, 2022. Also, for one night only – February 26th, you can see Romeo and Juliet in Park City! Get tickets here!

For additional information about Ballet West and future performances, visit their website.

*Sponsored Content.