Ingredients : 1 beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, cut 1 inch thick (1 pound) 1 teaspoon pepper 2 packages (3 ounces each) beef or Oriental-flavored ramen noodles 2 teaspoons vegetable oil, divided 4 cups water 1/2 cup finely chopped onion 2 tablespoons minced garlic 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger 1 tablespoon miso paste (optional) Toppings : Shredded carrots, bean sprouts, sugar snap peas, sliced fresh sliced mushrooms, sliced green onions, baby spinach or bamboo shoots (optional) Garnish : Thinly sliced cilantro or basil, sriracha, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, chopped dried seaweed (nori), lime wedges (optional)

Instructions : Cut beef Top Sirloin Steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/8 to 1/4-inch thick strips. Combine beef, pepper and 1/2 teaspoon seasoning from 1 ramen noodle package. Reserve remaining seasoning from packet for broth; discard second seasoning packet. Cook’s Tip: 1 package (1 pound) pre-sliced beef (1/8 to 1/4 inch thick) may be substituted. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Stir-fry half of beef 1 to 2 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. Remove from skillet. Repeat with remaining 1 teaspoon oil and beef. Remove from skillet; keep warm. Combine water, onion, garlic, ginger and reserved seasoning from packet in same skillet. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer 2 minutes. Add noodles. Bring liquid to a boil; reduce heat and cook according to package directions or until noodles are al dente, about 3 minutes. Stir in beef; add miso, toppings and garnishes, as desired. Cook’s Tip: If not using miso paste, use both seasoning packets from ramen noodles. Add second packet to broth in step 2.

