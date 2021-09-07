AYL: WWII Boat/Sailor Reunion, Kodachrome Repelling and Red, White & Road

Historic PR Boat Reunion

Chad Booth and At Your Leisure get to take a ride on a World War 2 Historic PT Boat and then visit the museum that maintains this maritime vessel. But this is no ordinary journey because on this ride along there’s a special reunion that won’t be forgotten.

Kodachrome Basin State Park

Kevin and Gina are taking the girls out for a fun day on a different kind of trail as they take the girls hiking. Kodachrome Basin has recently added some new diverse trails that allow you to get more adventurous with some great repelling and climbing locations.

Steadman’s and AYL Host Red, White & Road

On September 11th, Steadman’s Recreation and AYL will be hosting the 20th Annual Red, White and Road event which is a great Motorcycle ride down the scenic byway 12. Come join us for the ride to remember the sacrifice of first responders 20 years ago. Included in the ride is a mouthwatering Hawaiian luau dinner provided by bbq pitmaster Anthony Lujan.

