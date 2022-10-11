(The Daily Dish) While the average homeowner deep-cleans their carpets with commercial shampoo, in truth they’re making their floors look worse — as dirt will mix with the shampoo’s chemicals and settle deep in carpet fibers. Over time, this slowly discolors floors, leaving them both unsightly and unsanitary. Even worse, some shampoos are made up of chemicals that are known to cause adverse health reactions.

As a healthier alternative for families around the nation, Zerorez uses their own patented Zr Water which electrolyzes tap water, raising the pH, breaking surface tension, and making it act just like a detergent. Though it cleans like a detergent, the water used is still completely all-natural, without any nasty chemicals, and goes deep into fibers to rinse out leftover shampoo residue from previous cleanings.

“Typically with carpet cleaning it’s all about soap. The problem is when you clean with soap, the soap ends up being the problem. It stays behind, you can’t get it back out, and it attracts all the residue after — which is where our name came from.” Jake, Manager with Zerorez.

