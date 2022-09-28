(The Daily Dish) Richard Paul Evans is back with a new book in the Michael Vey Series! He joined Surae today to Dish all about it!

You may recognize Richard Paul Evans from his #1 New York Times best selling series, but the chapters of Michael Vey continue in Evans eighth installment– Michael Vey: The Parasite.

“Michael and his friends learn that returning to a normal life is not only more difficult than they imagined, but that normal doesn’t last. Like the mythical Hydra, cutting off the head of the global Elgen only created more enemies.” Richard Paul Evans, https://www.richardpaulevans.com/portfolio-item/michael-vey-parasite/

Richard Paul Evans, https://www.richardpaulevans.com/portfolio-item/michael-vey-parasite/

We asked Richard about how Michael Vey readers responded when they learned you were continuing the series. He said, “It’s been huge. They’ve been waiting. The book has been selling a lot of copies. It’s been huge and it’s exciting.” He also added that fans have been asking for more books and it feels great to give them what they want.

As fans worldwide celebrate the return of this exciting series, make sure to grab his book and see for yourself the world of Michael Vey in book eight.

*Sponsored Content.