SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Crime novelist Don Winslow has authored more than 20 acclaimed international bestsellers, including “The Border,” “Savages” and “The Cartel.” His latest (and last before retiring) is a trilogy –“The City”– with the second installment “City of Dreams” released April 18th, 2023. It’s a gritty gangster saga inspired by the mobsters of his Rhode Island home town and by Homer’s Iliad.

“The City” trilogy is focused on two criminal empires — one Irish, the other Italian — that control Rhode Island. They’ve led a peaceful existence until a modern-day Helen of Troy tears them apart and starts a brutal war. (It’s the first time he’s set a book in his hometown, a small fishing and beach town in Rhode Island). Volume Two (“City of Dreams”) takes place in Hollywood with the last volume (due out next year to be set in Las Vegas. (Volume one was “City on Fire” whose launched last year). You can see the thematic echoes of The Godfather, the narrative of which also drifted toward Vegas. Sony Pictures and 3000 Pictures have acquired the screen rights to “The City” trilogy.

DON WINSLOW has had many careers: private investigator, safari guide, best-selling crime novelist, Hollywood screenwriter…He has authored more than 20 acclaimed international bestsellers, including “The Border,” “Savages” “The Force” and “The Cartel.” (“Savages” was made into a feature film by three-time Oscar-winning writer-director Oliver Stone. Winslow’s epic Cartel trilogy has been adapted for TV and will appear as a weekly series on FX in 2023. “The Force” is soon to be a major motion picture from 20th Century Studios starring Matt Damon. Additional Winslow books are currently in development at Netflix, Warner Brothers, Sony and Working Title. With screen rights to “The City” trilogy acquired, Winslow has indicated that he will be involved in the production.

Don Winslow’s awards and accolades are too many to mention. Highlights include: The 2012 Raymond Chandler Award at the Courmayeur Noir Festival. (Previous winners include John le Carré, John Grisham and Michael Connelly.) “The Cartel” 2015 RBA Prize for Crime Writing , the world’s most lucrative crime fiction prize and 2016 Ian Fleming Steel Dagger given by CWA; “The Power of the Dog”: 2010 Maltese Falcon Award; The Winter of Frankie Machine 2010 Japan Adventure Fiction Association Prize and 2011 Maltese Falcon Award. Don Winslow has appeared on CBS News PBS News, MSNBC, CNN and other outlets.

