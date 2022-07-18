(The Daily Dish) July 23rd is National Hot Dog Day and Jennifer with The Utah Beef Council is cooking up a different style of Hot Dog with a twist on the toppings!
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup hoisin sauce
- 3 tablespoons low sodium soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 6 beef hot dogs, cooked
- 6 hot dog buns, warmed
- 3 green onions
- Sesame seeds, for garnish
- 1 cup cabbage, shredded (optional)
Directions:
- In a large frying pan up to medium heat, mix the hoisin sauce, soy sauce, and honey.
- Cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring frequently.
- Add the hot dogs; coat well in the mixture.
- To serve, place a hot dog in each of the buns.
- Add additional hoisin sauce mixture.
- Top with green onions, sesame seeds, and cabbage, if using.
- Serve immediately.
Print the recipe for your records at home HERE and then head on over to the Utah Beef Council website for more recipes and information.
