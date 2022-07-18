(The Daily Dish) July 23rd is National Hot Dog Day and Jennifer with The Utah Beef Council is cooking up a different style of Hot Dog with a twist on the toppings!

Ingredients:

1/4 cup hoisin sauce

3 tablespoons low sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons honey

6 beef hot dogs, cooked

6 hot dog buns, warmed

3 green onions

Sesame seeds, for garnish

1 cup cabbage, shredded (optional)

Directions:

In a large frying pan up to medium heat, mix the hoisin sauce, soy sauce, and honey.

Cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring frequently.

Add the hot dogs; coat well in the mixture.

To serve, place a hot dog in each of the buns.

Add additional hoisin sauce mixture.

Top with green onions, sesame seeds, and cabbage, if using.

Serve immediately.

Print the recipe for your records at home HERE and then head on over to the Utah Beef Council website for more recipes and information.

*Sponsored Content.