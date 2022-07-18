(The Daily Dish) July 23rd is National Hot Dog Day and Jennifer with The Utah Beef Council is cooking up a different style of Hot Dog with a twist on the toppings!

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup hoisin sauce
  • 3 tablespoons low sodium soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 6 beef hot dogs, cooked
  • 6 hot dog buns, warmed
  • 3 green onions
  • Sesame seeds, for garnish
  • 1 cup cabbage, shredded (optional)

Directions:

  • In a large frying pan up to medium heat, mix the hoisin sauce, soy sauce, and honey.
  • Cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring frequently.
  • Add the hot dogs; coat well in the mixture.
  • To serve, place a hot dog in each of the buns.
  • Add additional hoisin sauce mixture.
  • Top with green onions, sesame seeds, and cabbage, if using.
  • Serve immediately.

Print the recipe for your records at home HERE and then head on over to the Utah Beef Council website for more recipes and information.

*Sponsored Content.