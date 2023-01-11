Salt lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Jennifer Burns and Jacob Schmidt with Utah Beef Council are helping us to lighten up in 2023 with healthy and scrumptious meals. This one is going to captivate and delight your taste buds, check it out!

Ingredients:

1 beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless (approx. 1 lb. cut 1 inch thick)

4 cups assorted fresh vegetables – Sugar snap peas, broccoli florets, bell pepper, and carrot strips

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 cup prepared stir-fry sauce

1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

2 cups of hot-cooked rice

2 tablespoons unsalted dry-roasted peanuts (optional)

Directions:

Cut beef Steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick strips.

Combine vegetables and 3 tablespoons of water in a large nonstick skillet. Cover and cook over medium-high heat for 4 minutes or until crisp-tender. Remove and drain.

Heat the same pan over medium-high heat until hot. Add half of the beef and half of the garlic; stir-fry for 1 to 2 minutes or until the outside surface of the beef is no longer pink. Remove. Repeat with remaining beef and garlic.

Return all beef and vegetables to the pan. Add stir-fry sauce and crushed red pepper, and heat through. Serve over rice. Sprinkle with peanuts, if desired.

Print the recipe for your records HERE.

Find more recipes and nutrition information by visiting the Utah Beef Council website.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

*Sponsored Content.