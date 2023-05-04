SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – “Exploding with flavor!” That’s how cooking host Jennifer Burns describes this delicious recipe from The Utah Beef Council. It’s an Asian spin on the traditional beef noodle recipe.

Asian Beef Noodles

8 oz. egg noodles

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 small white onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 lb. ground beef

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 green onions, chopped (garnish)

1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds (garnish)

Sauce

2 tablespoon soy sauce

2 tablespoons hoisin sauce

1 tablespoon sugar or brown sugar

1 tablespoon fresh ginger, finely chopped

1 tablespoon fish sauce (optional)

1 tablespoon sriracha or chile garlic sauce (optional)

Cook noodles according to package directions.

In a large skillet over medium heat, add sesame and canola oil. Saute the onion and garlic for 3-4 minutes. Add ground beef, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper to pan. Cook, breaking it up beef, until browned. Stir in the sauce ingredients to the pan. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Add cooked egg noodles to the pan. Mix well. Cook another 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat. Garnish with green onions and sesame seeds. Serve immediately.

Visit UtahBeef.org for more great recipe ideas from the Utah Beef Council.

Sponsored by Utah Beef Council.