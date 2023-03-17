20 restaurants serving soup and other goodies with 60 artists selling all types of art

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Community Nursing Services (CNS) is excited to host the 34th annual Art & Soup Charity Event on March 28, 29, and 30, 2023, at the Salt Palace Convention Center. The Art & Soup Charity Event is a three-day event hosted by CNS in partnership with local restaurants and artists. This year’s event will include at least 20 restaurants and 60 local Utah artists who generously donate 35% of their sales to CNS’s Charitable Care Program. All proceeds from this event go toward helping individuals in need throughout Utah.

Tickets are an affordable $30 and available online at cns-cares.org/art-soup or at the door.

Click here to learn more about CNS Art & Soup Charity Event.

Community Nursing Services provides compassionate Home Health and Hospice care to patients and families who have experienced illness or injury; all in the comfort of their own home. CNS takes a more hands on approach by providing each and every patient with their own personalized plan-of-care.

The CNS team is comprised of nurses, social workers, chaplains, medical director and aides. CNS is Utah’s oldest nonprofit Home Health and Hospice care agency; serving Utahans since 1928.

How is Home Health paid for? Since it is considered medical care, Home Health is covered by many medical insurances, including Medicare and Medicaid. How is Hospice paid for? Hospice care costs are covered by the Medicare hospice benefit, Medicaid and most private insurance plans.

Visit Community Nursing Services online today, or call: (801) 233-6100.

