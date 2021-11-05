Are you ready for Utah Philanthropy Day? It is right around the corner!

(The Daily Dish) Utah Philanthropy Day is right around the corner – Monday November 15th at 6pm. Today on The Daily Dish, We are so excited for everyone to get to know this year’s honorees – they are truly remarkable individuals. This year will be the 23rd annual presentation of Utah Philanthropy Day!

Jeanette Bennett visits with Nicea and talks about how excited they are to highlight how the local philanthropists are finding innovative and inspiring ways to serve and support thriving communities.

This year they have a new award – the Labor & Honor Award. This award will recognize an individual whose dedication to a cause has led to a phenomenal shift, breakthrough, or transformation in our state. This year’s honoree has improved and saved many lives, and we are so excited for you to meet her.

We also had a record number of Heart & Hands Award recipients this year! There is no shortage of good things happening in Utah. You can learn more about Heart and Hand honorees on the Utah Philanthropy Day website.

These individuals are those who have been identified by the nonprofit community as leading philanthropists and volunteers accomplishing incredible things across the state.

Philanthropic Leadership Award: Haven J. Barlow – Haven is turning 100 years young this January! He has been a dedicated philanthropist for decades here in Utah, and we are eager for you to get to know him.

Outstanding Young Volunteer: Natalie Green – After you hear from our Outstanding Young Volunteer, Natalie Green, you will feel empowered to get out and get involved! She is an unstoppable force for good.

Outstanding Volunteer: Michael Aguilar – Mike is the quintessential volunteer – he gives 110 percent to everything he does, and he does a lot! Volunteers like him have kept Utah at the top of our nation’s volunteer ranking for over 13 years!

Lt. Governor’s Public Service Award: Natalie Gochnour – Natalie Gochnour has helped make our state what it is today and we are honored to be involved in recognizing her for her many contributions to communities across Utah.

Governor’s Career Humanitarian Leadership Award: Lynda Brown – If you’ve ever met Lynda Brown, she has probably given you a job to do! She is always involved in a project benefiting her community, and she is always getting those around her involved too. She does not let a community need pass her by.

Labor and Honor Award: Stephenie Larsen – Stephenie Larsen is the Founder and CEO of Encircle. She opened Provo’s first LGBTQ+ center in 2017, and has not slowed down since! You’ll hear all about her mission, and why we think she is the perfect inaugural honoree for this award.

Community Foundation of Utah: Foundation Spirit of Giving Award – The Community Foundation of Utah considers leading innovation in the philanthropic sector to be a discipline, not just a slogan. They are reimagining the manner in which funding reaches Utah’s social sector.

Savage | Corporate Spirit of Giving Award: Our corporate spirit of giving award this year will be honoring Savage, a local company that found ways to engage their workforce in addressing many local needs – especially in the realm of education!

Tune in to ABC4 Utah on November 15th at 6pm to watch the 2021 Utah Philanthropy Day Awards.

*Sponsored Content.