The Be Prepared Expo 2023 is June 2nd and 3rd in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Whether, you are preparing for a natural disaster, social break down or the zombie apocalypse, be sure you stop by the Be Prepared Expo 2023 to find what you’ll need to be prepared for an emergency.

More than 100 vendors will be available at the expo Friday and Saturday in Farmington, featuring everything from food storage, survival shelters and tools, to gold and air and water purification and filtration system.

Organizers say one of the most important things about being prepared for an emergecy or disaster is making sure you have a good, clean water supply.

THE PREMIER EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS EXPO IN THE USA

JUNE 2nd and 3rd 2023 – Legacy Event Center 151 So. 1100 W., Farmington, Ut

Visit BePreparedExpo.com for more details.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Be Prepared Expo.