(The Daily Dish) For many, intimacy can often make or break a relationship. And when issues arise, this fact becomes more evident than ever. Studies show that 50% of men over age 50 suffer from erectile dysfunction to some degree.

In the past, treatments have involved prescription medications, injections, and painful surgeries. Each treatment is more expensive than the last with no guarantee for lasting results.

Miles Broadhead from Wasatch Medical Clinic is here to discuss a revolutionary Science-backed approach to treating E.D. without pills, injections, or surgery.

Wasatch Medical Clinic offers a revolutionary approach to treating E.D. without pills, injections, or surgery. After an assessment and exam from a doctor, a series of non-invasive treatments using an FDA-approved device may help repair existing blood vessels as well as grow new blood vessels to improve blood flow to treat E.D. at the root of the cause.

“My husband struggled with ED for many years. The pills didn’t work and neither did the injections. We’re so happy to report that the treatments worked wonders! Thank you! Back to full function now after a few treatments.” Pamela A.

It’s not easy for men to talk about erectile dysfunction. If you struggle with ED it can be embarrassing. It can be intimidating to not only talk about it but then decide to get treatment as well. Acoustic Wave Therapy is non-invasive. It doesn’t use needles and is applied topically right on top of the skin.

Acoustic Wave Therapy is FDA cleared and is available in 23 clinics across the country. Data has been collected from 2,000 patients and 1,800 are happy. Offering Long-lasting, non-invasive treatment for E.D. without the side effects of pills and injections. Improved intimacy in relationships and self-confidence.

*Sponsored Content.