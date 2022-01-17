Are you on a diet? This healthy Stir Fry recipe is packed full of nutrients and flavor, make it at home tonight!

(The Daily Dish) Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council is in the Kitchen showing a healthy and easy stir fry for a quick weeknight meal! This recipe is packed full of nutrients and flavor!

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. flank steak
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/2 yellow or white onion, chopped
  • 4 cups broccoli florets
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 3/4 cup water
  • 1/3 cup low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon fresh ginger, minced
  • 2 garlic cloves, diced
  • Pinch, crushed red pepper flakes
  • 4 green onions, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons white or black sesame seeds
  • Salt and Pepper, to taste

Instructions:

  • Season steak with salt and pepper. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, add oil.
  • Cook the beef for 5-6 minutes. Remove from pan to a plate. Cover with tinfoil.
  • In the same skillet over medium heat, sauté onion and for 5-6 minutes.
  • In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together cornstarch and water. Add soy sauce, ginger, garlic and red pepper flakes to the bowl.
  • Add mixture to pan; cook 3-4 minutes until sauce starts to thicken. Add steak strips to the pan; combine well. Cook an additional 2-3 minutes.
  • Serve immediately over noodles or rice, if desired.
  • Garnish with green onions and sesame seeds.
  • ENJOY!

For more recipes and nutritional information, visit the Utah Beef Council website.

