Are you on a diet? This healthy Stir Fry recipe is packed full of nutrients and flavor, make it at home tonight!

(ABC4) - Whether you frequent gourmet markets or prefer to purchase food on the more thrifty side, you’ve probably noticed a strain on your grocery budget in recent months. A dollar just isn’t getting you as far as it used to at the grocery store, and you may find yourself hesitant to fork over your credit card to pay for the exorbitant total you’ve somehow racked up.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), costs for food-at-home have increased 6.4 percent since November 2020, which comes close to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics-reported overall 6.8 percent inflation rate over the last year. Fortune reported that this is the swiftest inflation rate since July 1982.