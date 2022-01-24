Are you looking for a new, healthy recipe to try for dinner this week?

(The Daily Dish) Jennifer Burns is in the kitchen today cooking up a yummy recipe for Beef Tacos with Chipotle Slaw! Get the ingredients and recipe before you head to the store!
Beef Taco Ingredients:
- 1 lb. flank or skirt steak
- 2 tablespoons steak seasoning
- 12 corn or flour tortillas, warmed
Chipotle Slaw ingredients:
- 3 cups cabbage, shredded
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 1 large chipotle pepper in adobo sauce, diced
- 1 jalapeños, diced (optional)
- 1/4 cup cilantro, chopped (optional)
- Salt and Pepper, to taste
Instructions:
- Season steak with steak seasoning on both sides. On a greased grill or skillet, cook steak to desired doneness. Let rest for five minutes. Thinly slice against the grain.
- For the Chipotle Slaw, combine all ingredients in a large bowl. (Note: For the best flavor, make ahead of time and refrigerate for at least 1-2 hours.
- To assemble, divide steak on the warmed tortillas. Top with desired amount of coleslaw. Serve immediately.
- Enjoy!
