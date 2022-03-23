(The Daily Dish) Melissa Veater, Prevention Specialist and Supervisor for Garfield, Beaver, Iron Counties is Joined by Kelci Johnson, Coalition coordinator for the Panguitch Prevention Coalition on The Daily Dish to talk about how they identified their problem in the community and the how they decided to address it as a community coalition.

Panguitch is a small rural community in the southern part of the state near Bryce canyon that is a low-income community with little resources. Prevention is a science, they know there are things in the community that put kids at risk for use, and there are things that can be done to protect them from use, or buffer against the risks.

Some of the initial data that lead them to this project is that in 2009 their rates for underage drinking were increasing, they also identified that kids did not think underage drinking was risky or harmful, family attachment or bonding was decreasing at a rapid rate, more than 30% in 4 years.

Their youth was reporting parental attitudes favorable to substance use, and this was because parents were not talking to their kids about the dangers in substance use or underage drinking. Youth were also reporting that there was little opportunities for them to spend time with their families.

They started to implement many things to address these data points, one being the Parents empowered campaign that a lot are already familiar with that offers Bonding, Boundaries, and Monitoring to prevent underage drinking. They also started some parenting classes to teach parents how to talk to their kids about the risks of substance use, how to address family management and conflict, and they also implemented some things with youth at the schools and in their programs they participated such as sports or dance.

Since their focus was on increasing family attachment and bonding, they started providing community family nights 4 times a year. These nights were specific to families coming and spending time together doing fun family activities. No speakers or presentations just family fun together. They offered them for free through grants they had obtained. They provided family dinner because they know from research that family’s who eat dinner together, youth are less likely to drink alcohol.

You can learn more about Southwest Prevention and their services by visiting their website.

