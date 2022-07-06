(The Daily Dish) Jennifer Burns with Beehive Meals is in the kitchen cooking up a sweet and savory Apricot Chicken!

The great thing about Beehive Meals is that you can throw it in the Crockpot and simply go about your day and then come back and sit down with your family and enjoy the meal together.

Apricot Chicken is great with rice or quinoa, something to soak up the delicious sauce! As a side, you can add a green salad or vegetables!

New to cooking in a crockpot? Check out a few tips from the Pros!

The size of your crockpot can affect how your meal turns out. If your crockpot is smaller or larger than what the directions recommend, you may need to cook your meal a little longer or shorter. You will need to keep a close eye on the chicken as it cooks. Check out more tips about your Crockpot HERE.

Here are the crockpot sizes they recommend for each meal size to help cook your meals just right:

Smaller Portion (SP) – 3-Quart Crockpot

Regular Portion (RP) – 4-Quart Crockpot

Bigger Portion (BP) – 6-Quart Crockpot

Check out how EASY cooking this Apricot Chicken is!!

Cooking Instructions

Set time. Cook in slow cooker on LOW for 2-3 hours if thawed or 3-4 hours if frozen. Remove chicken and shred. You’ll know the chicken is done when it is tender and shreds easily. Return shredded chicken to pot and stir. Serve as desired.

About Beehive Meals:

Beehive Meals is a women-owned and operated business with the mission to make family dinner a priority by removing the busy work from the preparation. They provide pre-assembled crock pot ready freezer meals and deliver them straight to your front door.

To order, you simply visit their website and reserve the next available delivery date within your county. Then their team prepares the meals, freezes them in vacuumed packaged bags for easy storage, and delivers them to your doorstep on your reserved date. All that is left for you to do is throw the meal in your crockpot, maybe add a side or two, and then enjoy it with your family!

When you find something that works for you, you want to share it. Beehive Meals was created for this exact reason. They want to help make it possible so parents can still work, support their families AND be able to sit down and enjoy a delicious, home-cooked meal – TOGETHER.

A company designed to make it as easy as possible for busy parents looking to still spend quality time around the dinner table with their family while still enjoying home cooked meals and also make it affordable.

If you would like to sign up to receive your meals or for additional information visit the Beehive Meals website. Don’t forget to use JBCOOKINGHOST at checkout to get $10 off any regular order!

*Sponsored content.