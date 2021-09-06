An easy yellow mustard potato salad recipe to go with your burger

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Burgers with Southern Yellow Mustard Potato Salad- just a classic Labor Day menu! Here’s a delicious backyard barbeque pairing from the Utah Beef Council.

Burgers with Southern Yellow Mustard Potato Salad

1 lb. ground beef

4 hamburger buns, toasted

Potato Salad

3 pounds red or russet potatoes, peeled and cubed

2 celery ribs, finely diced

1/2 medium sweet onion, diced

4 large hard-boiled eggs, peeled and chopped

1/2 cup pickle relish, dill or sweet

3 tablespoons yellow mustard

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 teaspoon paprika

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Suggested Toppings for Burger

Lettuce

Tomatoes

Cheese

Pickles

Onions

Avocados

Form four hamburger patties. Season well with salt and pepper. Cook to desired doneness. Serve on hamburger buns with your favorite toppings.

For the potato salad, add potatoes to a medium pot. Cover completely with water. Bring to a boil. Add salt; reduce to a simmer. Cook for about 12 minutes or until soft when pierced with a fork. Drain potatoes. Let slightly cool.

In a large serving bowl, add celery, onion, eggs, relish, mustard, mayonnaise, salt and pepper. Add potatoes; mix well. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours for the best flavor. Sprinkle with paprika just before serving. Serve potato salad with burgers.

Recipe prepared by Jennifer Burns, Utah Beef Council (@jbcookinghost)

