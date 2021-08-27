Amazing Chicken at Sticky Bird

On the north side of Station Park, 504 Station Parkway, Farmington, is Sticky Bird. Being one of Red Barn Farms’ enterprises, the concept is a two year minimum life skills academy for men who struggle with addiction. Providing life skills for people to learn and progress through different levels of responsibility, Red Barn Farms was founded by the Haws family, drawing inspiration from tragedy after their son overdosed from heroin, having seen the happiest they ever saw him was when he was working for a little chicken restaurant trying to get his life together. Knowing they wanted to help others struggling with addiction, the family founded Sticky Bird. Offering amazing fried chicken, shakes, and salads while helping to make the world a better place.





