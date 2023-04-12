SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Let your tastebuds escape to the Hawaiian Islands with this tasty beef dish.

Aloha Beef Sliders

1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

1 cup chopped yellow onion

1 cup chopped red bell pepper

1/2 cup barbecue sauce

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 can (8 ounces) crushed pineapple in juice, undrained

12 sweet Hawaiian honey wheat dinner rolls, split, warmed

Toppings (optional):

Sweet or dill pickle slices or pickled jalapeños

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef, onion and bell pepper; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

Stir in barbecue sauce, Worcestershire and pineapple. Bring to a boil and cook 2 to 3 minutes or until sauce is thickened, stirring occasionally. Divide beef mixture evenly onto rolls. Garnish with toppings, if desired.

