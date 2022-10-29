(The Daily Dish) Many of our senior who are now eligible for Medicare get really confused on what is right for them and what’s even scarier is right now, there are a lot of Medicare scammers out there, taking advantage.

Fortunately, John Miller is fighting that! He confirmed for us, that it is true there is a lot of misinformation, calls, and emails going out, which could be taking advantage of the seniors we love and adore.

John is a Medicare Super Hero and we sat down to talk to him and find out what inspires him to want to help seniors. And also, why is it important that our seniors have a specialist like him to talk to?

Seniors and their families that might be concerned this is something that could cost a lot of money, don’t need to be worried. People like John don’t charge for their services because it matters to him that people understand their options.

To John, he feels that education on Medicare is important that he wants to make sure that he covers it for them, FREE of cost.

Insurance and Medicare for Seniors

The Annual Election Period (AEP) for Medicare runs annually from October 15th-December 7th. During this time, you can make any changes to your coverage, including medical and prescription. You must have both Part A and Part B to enroll in a Medicare Advantage Plan or a Medicare Supplement Plan. The new premium for Part B beginning in 2021 for most people will be $148.50 per month.

This premium applies to new Medicare beneficiaries who are:

Enrolling or have enrolled in Medicare Part B

Not currently receiving Social Security benefits or Medicare benefits, but will begin receiving these benefits in 2021

Being billed directly for their Part B premiums

Eligible for Medicare and Medicaid (Dual Eligibility)

Or have had a modified adjusted gross income (AGI) reported on their tax return 2 years ago and is above a certain amount.

If you or your family would like to learn more, you can contact John at Miller Insurance Management by visiting his website, or you can call (801) 637-4420!

