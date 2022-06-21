(The Daily Dish) The Malouf Foundation was formalized in 2016 and exists to confront child sexual exploitation, specifically sex trafficking and online abuse. In January 2021, The Malouf Foundation and the Elizabeth Smart Foundation joined forces to create a bigger impact in education and the prevention of sexual exploitation and human trafficking. They focus on education, healing, and advocacy. A few of their initiatives are: OnWatch, We Believe You, Rooms Restored, Juniper Scholarship, and Smart Defense.

The Malouf Foundation is currently building a Utah Restorative Care Center for trafficking survivors. This center will be the first long-term residential program in Utah to serve trafficking survivors (ages 11-18). The Malouf Foundation is happy to have announced this project last year in conjunction with Gov. Spencer Cox.

If you have not heard yet, Downeast will be holding their Warehouse sale this weekend June 24th and 25th at the Maloud Headquarters in Logan. The last time they were able to hold a sale of this caliber was in 2018 and they have been asked often, “When is your next warehouse sale?”

Well, the sale has finally arrived and this year, you will be able to shop a variety of bedding and home furnishings at incredible prices. Mattresses and bed frames will be up to 90% off, Sofas, Loveseats, dressers, and Tables ALL up to 75% off, You can also get KING SIZE Premium Mattresses for $250! AMAZING DEALS!!

Malouf acquired Downeast in 2020 which also means that there will be a HUGE selection of Downeast women’s clothing and shoes included! Sale items include shoes for $25, dresses for $20, skirts for $15, blouses for $10, and Jewelry and accessories that start at only $5.

Proceeds from this weekend’s warehouse sale will directly benefit the Malouf Foundation and their mission to build the new restorative care center.

All proceeds from the warehouse sale will benefit the Malouf Foundation and their Utah Restorative Care Center for trafficking survivors. Stop by Malouf located at 1525 West 2960 South in Logan UT this weekend, June 24 and 25, Hours are 12 to 8 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. For more information about the Warehouse Sale, visit their website.

