A twist to a classic recipe you’re going to want every night!

Jennifer and Jacob with Utah Beef Council are in the Kitchen showing a twist on a classic French onion soup by adding a little beef to it! Another recipe that is so EASY to make at home and SO delicious!

Ingredients:

1 pound Ground Beef

2 cans (10-1/2 ounces each) condensed French onion soup

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

4 slices Swiss cheese

4 slices French bread, cut 1-inch thick

Instructions:

Heat large saucepan or nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from saucepan with slotted spoon; pour off drippings. Return beef to saucepan.

Cook’s Tip : Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness. Add soup and amount of water according to soup can directions. Stir in thyme; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 5 minutes to blend flavors, stirring occasionally.

Cut cheese to fit bread slices, top bread with cheese. Place bread slices on rack in broiler pan so surface of bread is 3 to 4 inches from heat. Broil 1 to 2 minutes or until bread is toasted and cheese is melted and golden brown.

Evenly ladle soup into 4 bowls. Top each bowl with 1 bread slice.

