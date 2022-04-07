(The Daily Dish) World Health Day is dedicated to highlighting the healthcare resources available to all without the prospect of financial hardship. It is a global focus on urgent actions needed to keep our communities healthier, stronger, and safer.

Parents need to understand the prevalence of vaping in Utah and talk to their kids about the dangers of vaping.

There is a lot of misinformation surrounding vaping. The use of vape products greatly increased in the past ten years until it peaked at 12.4% in 2019. In 2021, 7.8% of students reported that they had used a vape product in the past 30 days. Students in 12th grade reported the highest rate of vaping at 9.7%.

Vape products commonly contain high levels of nicotine, which can damage the developing brain and impair cognitive abilities. A recent study published by the American Medical Association found that nearly 50% of all teens who vape want to quit.

Nicotine is especially harmful to kids, literally changing the way their brain develops. Immediate and long-term effects can include mood disorders, greater inability to focus, lower impulse control, depression, and anxiety.

Decades of research show that nicotine is as addictive as heroin, putting vapers at risk of addiction within days of first use. Studies show that teens who start with e-cigarettes are more likely to try regular cigarettes, alcohol, and other substances.

E-cigarettes contain nicotine, heavy metals, and toxic chemicals, including formaldehyde. These chemicals can cause lung disease, as well as cardiovascular disease. To keep our communities stronger, healthier, and safer, starts within our own homes.

Believe it or not, children and teens listen to their parents. Studies have shown that when parents talk to their children and express strong disapproval about vaping, they are less likely to try it. Just remember — you can make a difference.

Luckily, in Utah, these teens now have a resource designed specifically for them. Way To Quit and See Through the Vape is designed to help teens and adults quit vaping and other tobacco products. Through these websites, find resources and information to help your loved ones quit.

In addition to providing quit resources for teens, these sites also educate teens about the dangers of vaping and other tobacco products and shows them how the tobacco industry targets teens specifically. These conversations with your children are the actions needed to keep our communities healthier, stronger and safer.

Parents can visit the Way to Quit and See Through The Vape websites to find more information and tools to help their teen quit.

*Sponsored Content.