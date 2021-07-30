A new Heirloom Restaurant, ‘The Corner’ located in Midway

In Midway, close to Heber, you can escape the heart and dine at one of Heirloom Restaurant’s newest places, The Corner.

Open for lunch and dinner seven days a week and brunch on Sundays. The dinner spread includes pan-seared halibut with a carrot ginger broth and micro leeks, fennel rub pork loin with a red onion jam, salad with locally organic and grown, country fried cauliflower it’s also made with a local honey, and it’s famous short-rib stroganoff with house made noodles.

You can have specialty cocktails from a full bar where you can enjoy food and a nice drink.

