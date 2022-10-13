(The Daily Dish) A couple of months ago we had Sherry Bradford, Founder and CEO of InspirED Hair and Nail Salon on the show and she is is back with 2 big announcements!

Lucky for us, the salon and beauty products she talked to us about back in May have been so successful they are expanding their salon as well as their line of customizED beauty products. Sherry and her team are so excitED!

Sherry bragged about the great people she works with last time she was here and wants to make sure she talks again about how proud she is to work with them because of their commitment to clients and exceptional skill level.

She was so InspirED by her clients and the people she worked with that she decided to continue with her commitment to a new line of beauty products and chain! If you haven’t heard yet it will be named – Inspiration Beauty line – and Sherry is excited to offer hair and nail products that will be sold to both professional and retail customers.

A few of the Unique products that will be offered are 60 different gel polish colors, different art brushes, Gel art paints, and more for your hair and nail needs.

In order to make room for all of the new products, they needed a new location. While they did move, it wasn’t far and they’re conveniently located in the same square in a bigger, better location!

If you’d like to learn more, you can visit their website, Instagram, or Facebook. Another option is to head over to their location directly at 3570 W 5600 S SUITE D ROY, UT 84067. Not sure if that’s what you want? Give the team a call at (385) 758-0400!

*Sponsored Content.