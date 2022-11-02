(The Daily Dish) Papa Murphy’s has been a proud partner with Toys for Tots for over 20 years and it’s no surprise that this Holiday Season, they’re once again working together.

Starting Monday, November 7th you can pick up a Hog Heaven pizza for just $12.99! When we say Hog Heaven, we mean that literally. Combining a savory mix of Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, and chopped bacon. It’s mighty, meaty, and made for all pizza lovers.

With 63 stores, 60 of them throughout Utah, one in Elko, NV; one in Evanston, and one in Rock Springs, WY. All 63 stores are participating in Toys for Tots. You can donate one or more new, unwrapped toys and receive a Papa Murphy’s Thank You card worth OVER $30 in discounts!

While you are dropping off your toy, pick up one of Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n Bake pizzas, made with fresh ingredients, take it home, throw it in the oven and you can serve it piping hot!

Papa Murphy’s has so many different pizzas to choose from; something that will appeal to everyone.

You can add a side that’s made from scratch – 5 Cheese Bread, S’mores Bars, Cookie dough or a salad; and don’t forget the dipping sauce!

Find your location by visiting Papa Murphy’s website!