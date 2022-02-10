A different way to celebrate the bond between Grandparents and Grandchildren this Valentine’s Day

(The Daily Dish) For nearly two years, many grandparents have felt isolated and sad, as a result of not being able to spend as much quality time in person with their children and grandchildren.

For those grandparents navigating through Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia, the lack of seeing the familiar faces of their grandkids can take its toll even more. How can we support our kids in helping their grandparents and the elderly remember that they are extra special and feel the love on Valentine’s Day?

Joining Nicea via zoom today is award-winning children’s author, Awilda Prignano. She has joined us to discuss celebrating the bond between grandparents and grandchildren and the release of her new children’s book, Loving Lulu.

Loving Lulu is truly a labor of love from the heart and was inspired by her Abuelita. Growing up, Awilda would spend a lot of time with her as her mom was at work. Abuelita would share stories about her heritage and customs from her homeland, Puerto Rico. From her, Awilda learned how to speak Spanish.

Come learn how the relationship between Lulu and her Abuelita teaches kids that they can share a deep and meaningful connection with their grandparents, despite any challenges they may be experiencing. Also, Why it is so important for children to express and communicate love with their grandparents and vice versa during February and Valentine’s Day.

Awilda shares a message of hope and encouragement for families in Salt Lake City and those across the country who have a grandparent or loved one that is bravely battling Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia.

Part of the proceeds from the sale of Loving Lulu is donated to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, an organization committed to advocating for, educating, and supporting those affected by Lewy Body Dementia.

*Sponsored Content.