A company built by women, for women; Helping to give your body what it needs.

(The Daily Dish) Jess Toolson is the Founder and CEO of MixHers and she stopped by the studio to talk with Surae and Nicea about the fact that as women we deal with health issues throughout life.

Many women don’t want to address these health issues with chemicals but would love to find ways to address our health in a more natural way. Jess started the process when she had questions that arose after the birth of her twins, including severe period symptoms.

She was asking herself questions such as “Why isn’t there a natural way to deal with the monthly woes our periods bring along with them?” and better yet, “Why isn’t there a way to stop them altogether?”

This led to a search for a product that offered a solution. When Jess wasn’t able to find anything, she shifted her search. Her next stop was a Holistic Health care practitioner who helped to provide the knowledge and understanding that was needed.

She taught Jess that Mother Nature has provided us with natural, earth-grown remedies that can regulate hormones, reduce inflammation in the uterus, and stifle our monthly strife. and because of this information Hertime was created. Hertime is super-powered supplement that helps you take back your time of the month.

The MixHers doctors and experts have created a synergistic blend of ingredients that nourish your body and balance your hormone levels. Most importantly, it manages estrogen, progesterone levels while reducing inflammation and bloating.

If you’d like to find out more about MixHers products, you can visit their website or follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

