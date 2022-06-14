(The Daily Dish) Dr. Chris Robinson exclusively practices injury and Accident Law in Utah, he also has a unique advantage because before starting his law practice, he was a chiropractic physician focused on the medical treatment of accident patients.

Dr. Robinson was a chiropractor for about 15 years before he transitioned to law only. His medical background sets him apart from other attorneys in Utah. His knowledge allows him to take a more comprehensive approach to his client’s cases. Most of you know a chiropractor and most of you know an attorney, but it is unlikely that most of you know an attorney who is also a Chiropractor.

Because of this advantage, Chris represents injury clients from all over the state.

The truth is, you may only get into a few accidents in your lifetime, but the insurance adjuster you’re using has likely handled thousands of accident claims. The insurance adjuster will implement their experience and undervalue your claim and you don’t want that to happen.

Let Dr. Chris Robinson and team deal with the insurance company so you and your family can focus on the treatment of injuries and getting back on the road as quickly as possible. They have the experience needed to help make sure that you get the money and care you deserve.

For more information, you can visit their website or give them a call at (801) 845-HURT (4878)! Don’t forget to follow along on Instagram for accident tips also!

*Sponsored content.