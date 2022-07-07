(The Daily Dish) Intimacy can be an embarrassing topic to address. And when it goes untreated, it can tend to put unnecessary stress on relationships — often leading to a ‘breaking point’ for one or both parties. According to studies, 50% of men over the age of 50 will suffer from some degree of erectile dysfunction.

Traditional treatments have included the use of prescription medications, injections, and surgeries. These solutions can be both expensive and invasive, with some men still seeing no results.

Wasatch Medical Clinic offers men a better solution. Acoustic Wave Therapy is an FDA-cleared treatment that uses pulsating soundwaves to target the blood vessels and help them regrow. This treatment gives men a private, pain-free way to see long-lasting results.

“There have been over 60 independent placebo-controlled studies,” says Miles Broadhead with Wasatch Medical Clinic. “They’ve all called it safe and effective. Some have even called it the new standard of care for ED treatment.”

AWT is done without the use of needles — simply applied topically to the skin. Studies collecting data show that of 2,000 patients who received AWT treatment, 1,800 were satisfied with the improvement they’ve made since. And most candidates see noticeable results in as little as 1 to 4 treatments.

**This segment contains sponsored content