Moriah Mason, coordinator of the Walk to End Alzheimer's for the Summit/Wasatch Count, Ut walk joined us today to talk about who the walk impacts and why they would love to see you join this weekend August 13th!

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide and is the world’s largest event to raise funds and also awareness. Unfortunately, this is a disease that is destroying families and finances.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s.

Between 2000 and 2019, deaths from Alzheimer’s have more than doubled.

One in three seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.

Alzheimer’s kills more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.

This year they’ve decided that they’re moving forward with plans to host in-person events this fall while keeping health and safety as their top priorities. Registered participants who wish to Walk From Home can find more details in their participant center. They will continue to closely monitor CDC, state, and local guidelines to ensure Walk events adhere to the latest recommendations.

All funds raised through Walk to End Alzheimer’s further the care, support, and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. The Alzheimer’s Association is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law.

They want to know you’re walking with them and need every participant to sign a standard waiver through official registration. There is no registration fee for Walking. However, they ask every participant to make a personal donation and commit to raising funds in the fight against Alzheimer’s.

Children should also register. Parents/guardians can register children online or complete an offline registration form and sign the waiver on behalf of the child.

Each registered participant will receive a Promise Garden flower. Please choose the color that best represents your connection to the disease.

Promise Garden Flower

Blue represents someone living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia

Purple is for those who have lost someone to the disease.

Yellow represents someone who is currently supporting or caring for a person living with Alzheimer's.

Orange is for those who support the cause and the Association's vision of a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia.

Schedule of Events: Festivities begin at 9 a.m. | Ceremony begins at 10 a.m. | Walk begins at 10:30 a.m.

Location: Basin Recreation Center | 1388 Center Drive Park City, UT 84098

If you still have questions, feel free to visit their website or reach out to Moriah Mason, coordinator for the walk via Email: memason@alz.org or Phone# at (208) 709-6292.

