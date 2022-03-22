(The Daily Dish) Polls say Americans are experiencing unprecedented stress levels and we have Lanai Greenhalgh, Director of Center for Health and Counseling with Salt Lake Community College.

Lanai is an expert and she is here to show us how to hack the nervous system to return to a calm and safe level so we can resume normal functions.

A poll that was done in March 2022 by The Harris Poll on behalf of APA, revealed more adults rating inflation and issues related to the invasion of Ukraine as stressors than any other issue asked about in the 15-year history of the Stress in America poll.

3 Quick Interventions to Hijack Your Nervous System

Place your hands at about ear level on both sides of your head. Close your eyes and breathe out slowly. Open your eyes. Can you see your hands on the sides of your head? This helps us soften the gaze and tells our brain we are safe enough to see the periphery of the environment. If you start to notice that your focus is sharpening on something else in the room, close your eyes again. Breathe out slowly. Open your eyes and see your hands and what is in your peripheral vision. Do this as many times as you need to until you can keep your gaze on your hands. Eventually, when you teach your eyes how to focus this way, you’ll be able to do this without holding up your hands. Focus on your exhale. Empty your lungs of air. When we exhale, we’re telling our nervous system that the danger is past and it’s okay to slow the breathing down. Sighs help us reset our nervous system. Starting with your pinkie finger, lightly touch the pad of your fingertip to your thumb. Move through all the fingers. Do this with both hands at the same time. If you move slowly, it cues the nervous system to calm down. If you do this quickly, it can give you a burst of energy.

The Salt Lake Community College Center for Health and Counseling offers resources regarding mental health, visit their website.

*Sponsored Content.