3 days offering artists, restaurants, and entertainment all in one location!

(The Daily Dish) Today we are dishing about the Art and Soup 3-day event hosted by Community Nursing Services on March 16th and 17th! They will be offering local artists, restaurants, and live entertainment all in one location!

Today we were able to speak with Kimberly Dansie, Community Nursing Services VP of Development, and also Anne Becker, 2022 Art and Soup Featured Artist about the Art and Soup Charity Expo and also how Anne is helping support Community Nursing Services. Anne Becker tells us that her art is mostly abstract and landscape paintings that are inspired by living in Utah. Anne’s husband is an avid hiker but Anne prefers to stop and paint the vista on their adventures.

The “Art and Soup Charity Expo” is open to the public for two days on Saturday and Sunday. Attendees have the opportunity to browse and purchase items from the art sale and interact with local artists. They will also be able to enjoy free samples of soup and food from local restaurants all while soaking up the excitement of the live entertainment, plus participating in drawings and more.

The event will feature original works by 40-50 Local artists who have chosen to donate 35% of their sales to Community Nursing Services. All proceeds will go to the Charitable Care Program. The Community Nursing Services Charitable Care Program helps to provide home health care and hospice to uninsured and underinsured, low-income individuals across the state of Utah.

Location: Salt Palace Convention Center – Room 155 Hours: Afternoon Session: 11 AM – 2 PM Evening Session: 5 PM – 9 PM



If you’d like to learn more about the “Art and Soup Charity Expo” you can visit their website.

*Sponsored Content.