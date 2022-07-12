SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – 2022 is a signifcant election year, nationally and locally. ABC4 News Anchor and Chief Political Correspondent Glen Mills outlines the signifcance of the upcoming fall 2022 election, the races to watch and what everyone needs to know before voting.

Mills says the big local race to watch is the U.S. Senate Race between incumbant Senator Mike Lee and challenger Evan McMullin, an Independent. Lee was first elected in 2010.

The general election is set for Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

