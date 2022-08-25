PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The National Ability Center’s Annual Summit Challenge, one of Utah’s largest rides for cyclists of all abilities, is set for Saturday, August 27, 2022 in Park City. Starting at 7 a.m., the race will run through the scenic mountains and valley of Summit and Wasatch counties. There are multiple distance courses available for riders to participate in, ranging from 16 to 100 miles.

The event also includes additional activities and entertainment for riders and all attendees available at the Event Village throughout race day.

The event is a fundraiser for the services and programs provided by The National Ability Center (NAC) in Park City. NAC provides recreational, theraputic and adaptive training opportunities for more than 3,000 people of all ability levels.

Learn more about NAC online at DiscoverNAC.org.

For more information about The Summit Challenge, visit SummitChallenge100.org.