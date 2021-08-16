CW Roswell star dishes on new season and love-drama storyline

VANCOUVER, B.C. (ABC4 Utah) – Esteemed actor Steven Krueger has come out of the lockdown on fire with back-to-back series regular roles set to air in 2021. He’s currently in Vancouver shooting the first season of Showtime’s highly anticipated new series “Yellowjackets” (Fall 2021) where he will star as the male lead of the series, and can be seen now as the love interest of the female lead in Season 3 of the hit CW series “Roswell, New Mexico” (Mondays at 8 pm on CW30).

These most recent roles build on his breakout series regular role on CW’s hit series “The Originals”, where he played the comedic and fan favorite character ‘Josh Rosza’ for all five seasons of the show. We would love to set up an interview with you and Krueger to discuss his current projects.

Showtime’s upcoming one-hour drama series “Yellowjackets” is equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama as it tells the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the un(lucky) survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their decent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really the past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over. Krueger stars in the series as ‘Ben Scott’, the team’s sexy soccer coach with plenty of his own secrets, opposite Academy, Emmy and Golden Globe nominated Juliette Lewis (“Camping”) and Emmy and Golden Globe Award-nominated Christina Ricci (“Z: The Beginning of Everything”). The highly anticipated series is set to premiere Fall 2021.

Krueger says something his fans don’t know about him is that he is a horrible dancer and on tonight’s Roswell, New Mexico episode, he and his love interest have a lot of dancing to do. Be sure to tune in. Roswell, News Mexico airs Mondays at 8pm on Utah’s CW30.