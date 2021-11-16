Crispy Cheese Sticks

Here’s a quick and easy snack recipe for you and the kids to enjoy. All you need to know is how to safely slice, stick, dunk, roll and sizzle and you have a great cheesy snack ready in minutes.

What you need:

Cheese (select your favorite type of block cheese)

Popsicle Sticks or Skewer Sticks

Egg Wash – FYI: Egg Beaters works great too!

Fine dry breadcrumbs (Panko or crushed Cornflakes, CrispX work well)

Oil for frying

Instructions: Slice your cheese width-wise in about 3/4 to 1 inch in length. Insert the popsicle or skewer stick securely into the cheese, leaving enough exposed to safely handle when dipping into the hot oil. Dunk the cheese stick into the egg wash (a tall glass works wonders for this). Then roll the cheese stick across the breadcrumbs. And finally, dunk your covered cheese stick into hot oil. Fry for about 25-45 seconds. Remove from oil and let cool for a minute before you enjoy!