Creative dog groomer turns your pooch into living art

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (ABC4 UTAH) – Recently making national headlines with his pup-turned-Christmas-Grinch on USA Today, pioneering creative dog groomer Gabriel Feitosa is going viral transforming dogs into art and gaining nearly 1 Million TikTok followers. Gabriel appeared as a finalist on ABC’s “Pooch Perfect” where he impressed judges Rebel Wilson and Lisa Vanderpump with his innovative designs & techniques.

From creating internationally awarded classic looks to transforming pups into giraffes, Gabriel is redefining the world of dog styling. He is an artist and advocate for the safe & effective grooming practices every pet lover should know. Gabriel says he’s been grooming dogs since he was a teenager and it is life passion.

Originally from Brazil, Gabriel started his groundbreaking grooming career at the age of twelve at a local shop in a small town. He has since groomed award-winning, internationally competitive dogs with some of the most influential people in the field. During the pandemic, he opened up the cutting-edge Gabriel Feitosa Grooming Salon and GFG Pet Store in San Diego where he strives for the best quality service, using the best tools, products, and training to stay on top of the game. The salon features a state-of-the-art scissoring and finishing room that is a calm space filled with music, climatized tables, fresh patches of grass, beds, and freshwater to pamper your furry friends.

