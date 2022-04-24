SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and as the country focuses on how to protect it’s greatest “natural resource” – children – there are things families can do close to home to help education both children and adults about appropriate behavior and abuse prevention safety.

According to Prevent Child Abuse Utah, one in seven children will be sexually abused by age 18. And 90% of the time, children are sexually abused by someone they know and trust. Prevent Child Abuse Utah is a Utah-based nonprofit working to educate adults and children about abuse prevention.

Since 1982, the mission of Prevent Child Abuse Utah is to forge and guide a community commitment to prevent child abuse in all forms through programs, services, public awareness, education, public policy development and system partner collaboration.

Prevent Child Abuse Utah is the largest and only nonprofit organization in the state whose funding and energy are fully and completely dedicated to the prevention of child abuse and neglect. Prevent Child Abuse Utah lays the groundwork to deliver the great childhoods that all children deserve. PCAU promotes services that improve child well-being and develop programs that help to prevent abuse and neglect before it occurs.

Each year, Prevent Child Abuse Utah educates thousands of children, professionals, parents and the community about how to identify, report and prevent child abuse. Every child deserves to live a happy, healthy life free from abuse.

Click here to learn more about how to help prevent child abuse in Utah and to become more involved in protecting our most valuable resource – children.

Pinwheels and lapel pins can be purchased at shop.pcautah.org.



Download “Developmental. Sexual Behavior Tool” and “Family Safety Plan Template” at pcautah.org.

Business/social media information:

Facebook: @PreventChildAbuseUtah

Instagram: @PreventChildAbuseUtah

TikTok: @PCAUtah

Website: PCUtah.org