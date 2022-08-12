SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – In honor of National Julienne Fried Potato Day, we went one step further and borrowed a recipe from Betty Crocker and added a little Utah taste to it. We hope you enjoy this Creamy Julienne Potato Bake recipe.

Ingredients:

2 boxes (4.6 oz each) Betty Crocker™ julienne potatoes or 2 boxes (4.7 oz each) Betty Crocker™ au gratin potatoes — You can use fresh potatoes.

3 cups boiling water

1 1/2 cups sour cream

1 cup milk

1/4 cup margarine or butter, cut up

1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper – chef suggestion: use a medley of red, green and yellow peppers to add color and flavor.

1/2 cup sliced green onions

1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

** Chef Suggestions: Try adding some garlic salt and black pepper.



Preparation:

Heat oven to 350°F if using julienne potatoes or 400° if using au gratin potatoes. Spray 13×9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish with cooking spray.



In large bowl, mix Potatoes, Sauce Mix (from both potato mixes) and boiling water. Stir in sour cream, milk, margarine, bell pepper and 1/4 cup of the onions. Pour into baking dish.



Bake uncovered 35 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining onions and the cheese. Bake 5 to 10 minutes longer or until bubbly around edges and potatoes are tender. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.