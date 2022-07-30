MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Is your tummy seeking a cool retreat from this summertime heat? Search no further. This creamy cucumber salad recipe is a crowd-pleaser that’s sure to keep things cool in the kitchen. Enjoy!
Recipe Prepared By George Severson (courtesy of Orlou C. Severson)
Creamy Cucumber Salad
Ingredients:
- 2 medium to large cucumbers, peeled, halved and thinly sliced
- 1 small red onion (about a cup) , sliced
- 2-3 Roma Tomatoes, sliced
- ½ cup of sour cream
- 1 Tbsp white vinegar
- 1 Tbsp minced fresh dill
- 1 tsp Sugar
- ¼ tsp Garlic Powder
- Salt and pepper to taste
Preparation:
- In a large bowl, combine Sour cream, vinegar, fresh dill, garlic powder, salt, pepper and sugar. Stir well. Add the prepared (sliced and diced) peeled cucumbers and red onion. Stir until mixed well. Cover and chill for 2-3 hours. This dish keeps well for a few days and actually is best if served 12-24 hours after being refrigerated.