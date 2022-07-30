MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Is your tummy seeking a cool retreat from this summertime heat? Search no further. This creamy cucumber salad recipe is a crowd-pleaser that’s sure to keep things cool in the kitchen. Enjoy!

Recipe Prepared By George Severson (courtesy of Orlou C. Severson)

Creamy Cucumber Salad

Ingredients:

2 medium to large cucumbers, peeled, halved and thinly sliced

1 small red onion (about a cup) , sliced

2-3 Roma Tomatoes, sliced

½ cup of sour cream

1 Tbsp white vinegar

1 Tbsp minced fresh dill

1 tsp Sugar

¼ tsp Garlic Powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation: