SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Daily Dish) – It’s that time of year again! The weather is getting colder and that can only mean one thing: the Crazy Daisy Christmas Show is just around the corner!

This year, they are collecting warm clothing items for the charity Coats for Kids. They will be accepting donations of coats, hats, gloves, scarves, and other warm items, and will personally take them to local schools or community centers that have youth in need.

Along with the heart-warming clothing drive, there will be over 200 local vendors offering a huge array of unique, one-of-a-kind, and handmade items. Cookie Co. is graciously sponsoring Santa Claus each day and providing each special guest who visits Santa with a delicious cookie. Local dancers, singers, and musicians will be performing both days, and the giveaways this year are amazing. The Travel Concierge has donated a Disney Family Fly Away vacation. One lucky winner will get to take their family to Disneyland. Attendees also have the chance to win a Minky Couture Blankets, a Michael Kors purse, and tons of gift cards. The best part is this event has free admission so you can bring the whole family.

This is the perfect event to support small businesses and get all your holiday shopping done in one place. There will be something for everyone. Mark your calendars and check out Mountain America Expo Center on December 8th through 9th for the Crazy Daisy Christmas Show.